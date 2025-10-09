Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Man sues wife’s lover after discovering affair, demands 1 crore. What the judge ruled

A Taiwanese man has sued his wife’s lover after discovering their affair, demanding nearly ₹1 crore as compensation

A Taiwanese man has sued his wife's lover after discovering their affair, demanding nearly 1 crore as compensation for emotional distress and violation of marital rights.

The man discovered his wife's affair after finding incriminating messages on her phone
The affair

The man, Wei (not his real name), had been married to a woman named Jie (pseudonym) since 2006. For more than 15 years, the couple appeared to share a stable marriage — until 2022, when Jie began an affair with a colleague. The colleague, identified as Yong in a Mothership report, worked in the same school as Jie but in a more senior position.

According to an ET Today report, Yong was the accounting director at the school where Jie worked as a teacher.

Jie and her lover, Yong, began a physical relationship in 2022. They often frequented hotels together and exchanged inappropriate text messages.

In some messages, they even referred to each other as husband and wife.

The discovery and lawsuit

In November 2023, Wei, the husband, came across incriminating text messages between his wife and her lover. He decided to sue the lover, seeking 800,000 yuan ( 99.7 lakh) as damages.

During the trial, the judge noted that Wei had already shown signs of emotional distress before discovering the affair.

Meanwhile, Yong claimed that he had no idea that Jie was married.

Nevertheless, the court ruled that Yong had knowingly interfered in Wei and Jie’s marriage, thereby infringing upon Wei’s spousal rights.

The judge also observed that Yong earned substantially more than Wei and ultimately ordered him to pay 300,000 yuan (approximately 37 lakh) in compensation. Yong still has the option to appeal the verdict.

