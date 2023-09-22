Man takes airport security worker on a surprise trip to New York. Watch

How would you feel if someone took you on a surprise trip to your dream destination, and that too with all expenses paid? Such a scenario would be nothing short of a dream come true for countless individuals. Remarkably, a similar and equally thrilling experience recently unfolded for an airport security worker. Woman surprised with a trip to New York.

A video of the airport security worker was shared on Instagram by Adam Boro. Boro can be seen approaching the worker and asking her about her dream destination. The next thing you know, they both are headed to New York. (Also Read: Husband surprises wife with her dream car, her reaction is warming hearts online. Watch)

During their trip, the duo explored the Empire State Building, Times Square, Hershey's store, and many other places. They also indulge in the local delicacies of New York. In the end, Boro surprises the woman with a helicopter tour of the city.

Watch the video of Adam Boro surprising the woman here:

This post was shared on September 5. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 18 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "I’m happy this beautiful lady was able to see her dream come true. I love this!"

A second added, "Your amazing thanks for giving people the opportunity and experience."

"Omg, her energy and her smile are so contagious. I don't even know this lady, and I'm so immensely happy for her. I didn't even watch the video with the sound on and I could just 'hear the happiness in her voice'. Bless her and the host for this amazing video," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "This is so awesome! I need something like this to happen to my mom! She’s been working airport security for over 15 years and deserves something like this."

A fifth commented, "Unforgettable experience for you both."