Man travels 12,800 km from US to Pune to surprise friend, reunion video goes viral

An Instagram user has gone viral after documenting his friend’s reaction to meeting him after he undertook a 12,800-kilometre (8,000-mile) journey from the United States to Pune. A heartwarming yet hilarious video is making waves on social media. Snippets from a reunion video between friends. (Instagram/@preshit_gujar)

Preshit Gujar, who posted the video, jokingly wrote, “Dhapppaaa!” He tagged his friend Sarvesh Vaibhav Tikhe, whom he surprised with his innocent prank.

He also tagged his other friends who helped him execute the prank and record it. The video has won people’s hearts.

What does the video show?

In the video, a man is seen sitting while speaking with others. Suddenly, another man, with a mask over his face, sits beside the first man and continues to look at him.

The footage shows the Pune-based friend looking visibly annoyed for a moment at the masked stranger, unaware that it was actually his close friend who had just crossed 8,000 miles to see him. However, his expression changes instantly when the NRI friend removes his mask. The video ends with the friends embracing each other.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Men stop scrolling, men see, men happy.” Another posted, “I am so happy that you posted this!!!” A third expressed, “I was watching in 2x and got a heart attack when he jumped all of a sudden.” A fourth commented, “Bro reacted within one second.”

Many viewers reacted to the video by using heart emoticons, and some expressed that the video revealed the “true meaning” of friendship.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Preshit Gujar attends Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. He also interns at Salesforce. He completed his B.Tech from COEP Technological University in Pune.