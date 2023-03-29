Man tries proposing partner with painting, then this happens

The proposal videos shared online are often amazing. Watching how people plan everything to express their feelings to the person they love is heartwarming. One such video is going viral on Instagram. It shows a man proposing to his girlfriend using a painting. This video, however, is not just heartwarming but a tad bit funny too. The image shows the man who took a painting class to propose to his partner.(Instagram/@fleurdelisgiftandhome)

The video opens to show the man and his girlfriend both holding a painting each. Within moments, they both reveal what they have drawn. While the woman’s canvas shows a sketch, the man’s canvas reads, “will you marry me.” Soon after revealing the painting, the man turns to the woman to propose, but she fails to notice and starts showing her painting around. It takes a few more seconds before she finally realises the situation. And, the video ends with her getting emotional. A text overlay appearing across the screen also reads, “When you take a painting class just to propose to your girlfriend.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two months ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 10.8 million views. The post has also received more than 1.6 million likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“She was doing a victory lap for that painting. This is adorable,” commented an Instagram user. “Omg, cutest thing ever!!!” posted another. “Omg, her whole walk,” shared a third. “Lol, she was in her own world,” expressed a third. “That lil ramp walk when she thought that crowd was cheering up for her painting,” wrote a fifth.