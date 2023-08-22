News / Trending / Man trying to perform a trick with kitty fails hilariously. Watch

Man trying to perform a trick with kitty fails hilariously. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 22, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Since being shared, this video has left many people in splits. Watch the full video inside.

Cat videos never fail to bring joy to our lives, and the latest one taking social media by storm is sure to elicit the same response from you. It shows a man trying to perform a trick with a kitty, however, what happens at the end will leave you in splits. (Also Read: Cat perfectly shows the meaning of 'If I fits, I sits'. Watch)

Snapshot of the cat performing the trick.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Snapshot of the cat performing the trick.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

"Cat being cat," reads the caption posted along with the video from the Twitter handle @buitengebieden. The clip opens to show a man standing on a stage and trying to make a cat jump through a hoop. At first, the cat jumps before the man even starts the trick. Then, instead of landing on a pedestal kept next to the man, the cat jumps on his shoulders. Finally, the man brings the hoop and the pedestal close to the kitty to help it cross.

Watch this hilarious video of the man and the cat here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share has also received over 16,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about this viral cat video:

An individual wrote, "Cat got skills." Another said, "The cat is more of a comedian than the guy." A third commented, "So cute." "Yaa cats do it their way!" expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out