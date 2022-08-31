Man uses pumpkin as a boat to take a river trip to celebrate birthday. See pics

Most people either throw a big party or organise a small celebration on their birthday. However, there are some who want to spend their special day by doing something unique. Just like Duane Hansen from USA’s Nebraska who celebrated his birthday by taking a trip on a river on his pumpkin boat. City of Bellevue, Nebraska, took to Facebook to share a detailed post about the man’s adventure. They also posted a few images that show Hansen bringing his special boat to the river and then riding it. There is a chance that the post will leave you surprised.

“They say if you stay in your job long enough you might see just about everything and this morning was one of those days! On Thursday morning right after 8 AM, Duane Hansen from Syracuse, Nebraska stopped in to the Mayor's office and asked if a couple of people from Bellevue City Hall would serve as official witnesses for his effort to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Lisa Rybar and myself agreed to take on this task which we were originally thought was to float a 800 pound pumpkin for over 30 miles down the river. It wasn't until later in the conversation that we realized that Mr. Hansen would actually be riding in the pumpkin on this journey,” the department wrote.

“Mr. Hansen is a long time Nebraska resident who enjoys growing large pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables as a hobby. He came up with this idea when visiting Ohio and seeing another person attempt to set this record which is currently right around 30 miles. Seems like a unique if not slightly crazy way to celebrate his 60th birthday, which was yesterday,” they added. In the next few lines, they described about the unusual feat in details.

Later, the department also shared updates about Hansen creating a world record and also getting back to the city after his trip safely.

Take a look at the entire post and the wonderful images here:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 2,300 likes. The share has also been re-posted nearly 2,200 times. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

“This is hilarious and inspiring. I hope someone is filming this! This is fantastic!” expressed a Facebook user. “I am seriously invested in this story and need updates! Go Duane!!!!” commented another. “This is incredible, but if you can sit upright and not tip it. Glad to see he made it safely,” posted a third. “Too funny! What a fun thing to do!! Hope he made it!” wrote a fourth.

