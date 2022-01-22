Man visits eatery amid snowfall, falls down on knees on seeing it closed. Watch

There are times when people get a craving for food from a particular restaurant. More often than not, they even end up getting something to eat from the same place too. This man had the same intention of satiating his craving when he visited a particular restaurant amid snowfall. What, however, he didn’t anticipate is an unexpected hurdle. And now a video showcasing the man’s reaction to it has captured people’s attention.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Nicey's Eatery, a restaurant in Canada. “To our loyal customer, we don't know who you are but we will be looking out for you. We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. Whatever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us,” the eatery posted.

The video shows a man walking towards the eatery in knee-deep snow. Within moments, he goes down on his knees after seeing that the restaurant is closed. The man then, quite disappointingly, walks away from the eatery.

The video has been posted about four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 28,000 views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also gathered tons of reaction from people.

“Now I must try your food ! If he went that hard for a plate. I must try!” wrote an Instagram user. “We need to find this man and protect him at all costs,” joked another. “I hope you find him,” expressed a third. “Oh my heart!” commented a fourth.

