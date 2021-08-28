Man walks between hot air balloons on a beam at an altitude of 21,400 feet. Watch nail-biting video

In today’s edition of world records that may make your jaw drop in wonder, here is a throwback video showcasing a man creating a record by walking between two hot air balloons. The man named Mike Howard attempted the feat back in 2004. There is a chance that the fascinating video will leave you a bit scared too.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. “Walking Between Hot Air Balloons - Guinness World Records. Nail-biting. Mike Howard (UK) walked on a beam between two balloons at an altitude of 6,522 m (21,400 ft) near Yeovil, Somerset, UK,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows Howards walking between the balloons twice. In one of the attempts, he aces the feat while blindfolded.

