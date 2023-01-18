Man who vowed not to get married till Virat Kohli's 71st hundred finally marries

Virat Kohli fans have waited with baited breath to watch him score his 71st international hundred. However, for a fan, this wait has been rather long. A few years back, Aman Agarwal held a placard at stadium which said that he will not get married until Virat Kohli hits his 71st century. And now, as Kohli has completed that, the fan has an update about his wedding.

Kohli scored his 70th century against Bangladesh in November of 2019. Three years later, Kohli's 71st came in September 2022 against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup T20 match. Sticking true to his word, Aman Agarwal only got married after Virat Kohli scored a 71st century. Not only this, on Agarwal's wedding day, the cricketer scored his 74th century! Aman Agarwal in a tweet wrote, "I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day."

Take a look at his tweet here:

"I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day" ❤️❤️❤️@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/zHopZmzKdH — Aman Agarwal (@Aman2010Aman) January 16, 2023

This tweet was shared on January 16 and has been liked by 40,000 people. It also has a lot of reactions.

Take a look at some comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Hearty congratulations @Aman2010Aman. I remember seeing this pic and am glad for you. Wishing you couple of loads of happiness." Another person added, "Wholesome moment!!!! Congratulations, and may God bless you with happy married life." "The belief you showed in him is beyond everything. Many, many congratulations and best wishes for your future life," said a third.