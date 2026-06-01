Man with 9 to 5 job drives bike taxi till 11 pm and pursues PhD, says he unlocked his potential

A man has struck a chord on social media after sharing how he balances a regular 9 to 5 job, night shifts as a bike taxi driver, cooking, video editing and PhD studies.

A man shared how he balanced a job, bike taxi shifts, cooking, video editing and PhD studies. (Instagram/trippypandey03)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Deepak Pandey, shared a video in which he opened up about how his life changed after he decided to step out of his comfort zone and test his own limits.

(Also read: Bengaluru man surprised to learn Rapido driver owns 2BHK flat, works at international firm: 'This is crazy')

‘That happy guy is me’

In the video, Pandey said, "There was a guy who, after doing his 9-to-5, used to think he had no energy left, and he was unhappy. Today, that same guy, after doing his 9-to-5, is driving a bike taxi from 5 to 11, cooking his own food, doing video editing, and along with all that, his Ph.D. studies are ongoing. Despite all this, he is now happy. Now, that happy guy is me. And why am I happy? Because for the first time in my life, I recognized how much potential I have. Out of fear of 'what will four people say?', or 'I won't be able to do it', or 'I'll have to leave my job to do something new'—because of this fear, I never recognized my potential. But slowly, first I enrolled in my Ph.D., after that I started driving a bike taxi, and then I started creating content. And today, I am able to manage almost all of these things. So guys, if you have a passion, you can start it too. There's no need to leave your job. Whatever time you get, just start it. Struggle a little bit. There will be difficulties, but slowly you will start to enjoy it as you recognize your potential. And trust me, you are going to enjoy it."

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The clip was shared with a caption that read, "After a 9-to-5 job, tiredness is often just an excuse. When your dreams are big, your feet don’t give up even at 11 pm, they press the accelerator harder. Office, bike taxi, cooking, and PhD, this is my story. What’s your excuse? Step out of your comfort zone and start today."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video has since received several reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, "You said it absolutely right, brother." Another said, "More power to you. Keep growing, keep shining, and keep inspiring." A third commented, "Thank you for boosting my confidence." Another user added, "I totally agree with you. That's exactly what I do as well." Someone else wrote, "I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons from you, brother."

(Also read: Woman shares harrowing experience of harassment by Rapido driver in Bengaluru. See post)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)