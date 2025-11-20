Manager earning 70 LPA laid off by Nifty 50 company, jobless for 7 months: ‘Savings depleting fast'

Layoffs have become a harsh reality across industries, and one laid-off manager from an old IIT has shared a deeply troubling account of a seven-month struggle to return to work after losing a role at a Nifty50 company during a major restructuring. Once leading a team, the experienced professional said in a Reddit post that life feels “back to zero”.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

Once leading a team, the professional with 18 years of experience says in a Reddit post that life feels “back to zero”, with savings nearly gone and only two months of runway left.

"Laid-off mid-level manager, unable to get a job back," the caption of the post reads.

Struggling to restart career:

According to the post, losing a 70 LPA job came just weeks after purchasing a bigger home, a decision that forced the laid-off manager to rent it out almost immediately because paying the EMI became impossible without a salary.

The laid-off manager says attempts to restart a stable career have brought little progress.

Applications on LinkedIn and Naukri, outreach through references, and support from consultants have given almost no results. Even premium job-search services have failed to make a difference.

"In the past 7 months, I have only got some calls from consultants and got only 2 interviews," the post adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users expressed sympathy and shared similar experiences of lengthy job searches, noting that the situation for mid-level roles has become increasingly challenging.

One of the users commented, “You are not getting selected because you are probably overqualified for most jobs you applied.”

A second user commented, “The job market is brutal and there is no guarantee it will recover in the next year or ever.”

“I am going through something similar. 11 years of experience in the software industry. I am not getting any calls. Referrals are not working. Not sure what is wrong,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)