Manager reads Teams messages, monitors pee breaks: Employee earning 28,000 claims extreme micromanagement

An employee earning ₹28,000 a month has sparked a massive online conversation after alleging extreme micromanagement at a digital agency. The employee claimed upper management actively monitors private Teams chat logs and uses custom tracking software to log their check-in times and even bathroom breaks. The situation reached a boiling point when the worker was threatened with termination after a manager snooped on his message to a colleague complaining about hazardous office mould.

The employee claimed that the firm penalises workers for being even one minute late. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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The employee wrote on Reddit, “Got Humiliated Today, Getting Fired Tomorrow,” adding, “My manager called me in for a meeting today and humiliated me about my Teams chat. He snooped on my Teams chat and asked me whether I came to the office for work or for fun. I expressed my disappointment about my chats being snooped on, and he got furious. He said he'd send the report and screenshots to the owner and let him decide my fate.”

Also Read: ‘Hard workers only get more work’: Man shares 14 ‘toxic’ workplace habits he says actually work

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{{^usCountry}} The employee continued that the firm created an HR software, which it uses to track pee breaks and check-in times. The individual claimed that due to this toxicity, the HR resigned from the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee continued that the firm created an HR software, which it uses to track pee breaks and check-in times. The individual claimed that due to this toxicity, the HR resigned from the company. {{/usCountry}}

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“I get paid 28k per month, with an incentive that fluctuates between nil and 12k depending on performance. There's no insurance or any other benefit whatsoever. For every minute we've logged in late, we have to redeem it as leave.”

In the following lines, the employee continued how he spent his own money to buy an AI subscription or ₹5,000 on ENT because of a mould infestation at the office.

“I'm not sure what to do about it now. I'm neither angry nor sad because I find this disgusting and unworthy of a reaction. But content writing, as it was, is dead now. I guess I'll have to do something real instead. Jumping to another SEO sweatshop doesn't seem to be the solution. They're hiring freshers for 12k per month, and fooling white clients with AI-generated content now.”

How did social media react?

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The post prompted varied responses on social media. While many suggest the individual leave their job and look for new roles, others expressed that he should not quit until he lands an offer.

An individual suggested, “Play nice for now. Beg, grovel for your job. Unless you can afford to walk away. Then find a new job, upskill along the way and get the f**k out. Sounds like a shitty and toxic company.” The OP responded, “To be fair, I thought of this. But begging would only make them jump on me even more. I'll keep it quiet and low-key if I don't get fired tomorrow.”

Also Read: 'From one toxic workplace to another': Employee questions if healthy workplaces exist

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Another expressed, “I am sorry, man. I know this is a very toxic environment, full of micromanagement and stupidity. Unfortunately, you can't change that, and what you can do (except looking for better opportunities) is just watch and learn. So you work, but there is no need to do extra work that they do not appreciate. Also, do not use office chat for anything you don't want to be shared. If you have micro management, they might be monitoring the chat. Be careful, learn and find something good. All the best.”

A third commented, “I'll never understand people justifying this kind of work environment. The HR left because what your manager is doing is illegal. Leave. Period. Do not leave if possible. Leave. Period.” A fourth wrote, “Play it low-key and just do your job. If you're not fired tomorrow, keep doing this until you've built a financial backup or found another job. If you do get fired, start looking for a new job. Don't cry over that job or go into revenge mode. Just move forward with confidence, upskill yourself, and focus on finding better opportunities.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)