Manager’s demand of 16-hour workday leaves new employee burnt out: ‘She has a management style of shouting'

An employee’s post about feeling burnt out within two weeks of joining his new job has sparked a discussion around toxic work culture in certain Indian companies. The employee claimed that his senior expects him to be available till 4 am to cater to US clients, despite his official working hours being 9:30 am to 6:30 am. An employee claimed his boss always wants him to be available for work, even after logging out (representative image). (Unsplash)

“In my employment contract the office timings are mentioned as 9.30AM to 6.30PM, but really it's 24/7. Yesterday she told me to be up till 4AM if the US clients give that time. On top of that she has a management style of shouting. Every conversation she yells to communicate,” the employee wrote as a part of his post on Reddit.

He continued that he works remotely, and the job pays well. However, this constant pressure has left him feeling exhausted. “Not sure how sustainable this is, I'm already getting burnt out in my 2nd week itself,” he continued.

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “Set boundaries and let them know you have a personal life. My manager used to do it. I always ignore the first call and return the call after an hour. After a certain time he understood the assignment and now he first message and if I am available he connects on call.”

Another added, “I am sorry to hear about your experience. This doesn’t sound sustainable at all. Even if the pay is good, there will come a point when it becomes unsustainable and you’ll want to leave. If I were you, I would start looking for other opportunities. Best of luck, and I hope you find something more sustainable.”

A third posted, “You already know the solution. It is not sustainable to work in this environment. Either set boundaries or find a way out of it. You can build alliances within the company to navigate your problems.” A fourth wrote, “You have already set some very wrong expectations.”