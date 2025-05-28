‘It wasn’t a request’: Boss asks employee to work on day-off, threatens to cut her bonus

One boss is getting slammed on social media for demanding that an employee work on her pre-approved day off and threatening to cut her bonus if she failed to show up. Screenshots of their text exchange were shared on Instagram by UK workplace expert Ben Askins. A boss demanded that an employee come to office on her day off, sparking backlash online (Representational image)

Askins kept the identities of the boss and employee anonymous, but his TikTok video has racked up more than 27 million views, with thousands of people criticising the boss for his ‘insane’ demand.

What did the boss say?

The issue began when the boss texted a team member to handle a presentation on behalf of another employee.

“Hey, Jasper won’t be coming in today so you’ll need to handle the presentation,” the message read.

The woman replied saying she had approved leave for the day and would therefore not be in office. “Sorry, I can’t. I’ve got today booked off for plans with the kids. I’ll be back on Monday,” she wrote.

What happened next?

The boss’s response to this message left millions shocked. “It wasn’t really a request TBH. I need you in by 11am,” he fired back.

The employee did not back down easily. She pointed out that she had been putting in extra hours for weeks and was entitled to leave, especially one that had already been approved in advance. However, the boss refused to budge.

“One day isn’t too much to ask. I can revoke your day off and expect you in at 11 am,” he wrote.

“That doesn’t feel very fair,” the employee wrote, arguing that a colleague at brunch should not get priority over her time with her children.

“Not going to lie. I decide what is fair. We will have a conversation about our commitment when you’re in today. If you’re not here, it is coming out of your bonus,” the boss responded.

How internet reacted

People were shocked by the exchange and the manager’s attitude, with many urging the employee to file a complaint with Human Resources.

“The first text message should not have been responded to. It is that simple,” an Instagram commenter wrote.

“I’m confused why people are even responding on days off, any work devices get turned off and any sent to private gets ignored,” another said.

“Hope this was reported to HR,” a user added.