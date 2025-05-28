Employee’s fake sick leave exposed by Instagram reel, boss sends brutal message: ‘He doesn't trust me now’

What was supposed to be a fun weekend getaway to Coorg turned into a professional nightmare for an employee who faked a stomach flu to skip work. In a Reddit post, the employee claimed to have been exposed after being noticed by their boss in a viral vacation video. An employee's post about getting exposed after taking a fake sick leave has gone viral. (Unsplash)

“Pretended to be on sick leave and got caught,” the employee wrote, adding, “Last month I took Friday off for a trip to Coorg. Told my manager I had stomach flu. Got tagged in a background reel of someone dancing at the homestay. Video blew up on Insta. 13K likes.”

What did the boss do?

The employee posted, “Monday, my skip-level manager sent the reel link and said: ‘Hope your stomach is better.’ Thank God, I'm still employed, but no WFH requests approved since then. He doesn't trust me now.”

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “This is hilarious.” Another posted, “I cracked up reading this.” A third joined, “Deleting Instagram right now.”

Boss demands GPS location:

In an unrelated post, an employee made a shocking claim about her boss asking her to send her GPS location while on leave. The woman wrote on Reddit that she applied for leave due to the cancer surgery of one of her family members.

She claimed her boss, however, repeatedly texted her during her leave and also demanded she share pictures of the family member who received the surgery.

“There was a seminar at work yesterday, I had already told my team lead I wouldn't be able to attend. But the manager told me to come yesterday. I told him that a family member had cancer surgery, and this happened,” the woman wrote in a social media post, sharing screenshots of a conversation between herself and her boss.