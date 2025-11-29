Manali taxi driver tracks down tourist to return bag carrying camera gear worth lakhs

A heart warming video shared on X has drawn widespread appreciation for a Manali taxi driver who went out of his way to return a lost bag containing expensive equipment. A Manali taxi driver earned applause online after safely returning a traveller’s expensive lost bag during a trip.(X/@iNikhilsaini)

The clip was posted by X user Nikhil Saini while replying to another post that read, "Perks of leaving India. Lose your MacBook and authorities will return it to you." Saini’s response highlighted an example of honesty and integrity from within India itself.

What the viral clip shows

In the video, a tourist recounts his experience after losing his bag during a trip to Manali. He explains that he is from Mumbai and that the bag held valuable camera gear, including a camera worth 4 lakh. The tourist expresses gratitude to the taxi driver who returned the belongings, thanking him sincerely on camera.

Saini, who shared the clip, wrote in his caption, "Indians dont believe in exaggerating nor do we have a culture of loud PR, yet real heroes walk among us. Last month a Manali taxi driver Satish Kumar found a bag worth almost ten lakh with a camera and costly gear. He drove all the way just to return it to the tourist."

Take a look here at the clip:

Praise for the driver’s honesty

The video has accumulated more than 3 lakh views and sparked a series of reactions from X users. Several commenters noted how such stories reaffirm their faith in ordinary people. One user wrote that the driver’s gesture showed the “real spirit of India”. Another said it was refreshing to see “goodness without cameras and publicity”. Among the responses, one person mentioned how such acts restore trust in tourism spots, while another expressed admiration for the driver’s integrity. A user commented that stories like these deserve “more visibility than negativity”. Someone else added that Satish Kumar’s effort represented “the India many people do not talk about”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)