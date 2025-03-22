Man’s dating confession questioning women’s self-worth disgusts internet: ‘What you are feeling is self-loathing’

Humans of New York (HONY) is a popular photo blog created by Brandon Stanton in 2010. It has turned into one of the most popular storytelling platforms, featuring personal interviews alongside photographs. HONY is known for covering raw and emotional stories of love, struggles, dreams, and resilience. However, its latest Instagram share has left people baffled and horrified. It is a confession of a man who says he feels disgusted with women after sleeping with them. The man has faced severe backlash after his dating confession. (Unsplash/priscilladupreez)

“I like older women. My longest relationship ever was a 43-year-old woman. But even then— we’re talking only four weeks. I’m actually kinda worried that I’ll never fall in love,” the man told HONY.

Also Read: Women in this city are most likely to spy on their partners for infidelity on Tinder

He continued, “Every time I see a girl that’s hot, for the most part I really have one intention. Then after that happens, I’m on to the next. I went on two dates last week. With one of the girls I was having a genuinely good time: we were talking, going deep. But then we had sex, and it was kind of like: ‘If you gave it up like this, and you just met me, then what’s your value?’”

He said that when he wakes up next to a girl after sleeping with them, he has “this feeling of disgust,” adding, “I’ll barely look at them, barely hug, say the bare minimum trying to get away.”

He compared dating and sex with receiving championships in football. “And when you’re playing sports, you’re constantly working toward something. But if we were to play football, and they gave us the championship right away, then why do we have to work? What’s the point? Because it’s already there. It’s like: ‘What do I do now? What else can I go work for?’” he added.

What did social media say?

“Honey… you “gave it up” right away, too. Does that diminish your value?” asked an individual. Another posted, “Well, this post should help slow you down.”

A third commented, “I think his disgust with the girl mirrors his disgust with himself. When he starts respecting himself, he will learn how to respect a woman.” Expressing a similar notion, a fourth expressed, "What you are feeling is self-loathing, you just don’t recognize it."

A fifth wrote, “This is dismissive avoidant attachment in a nutshell. Not this pseudo style rubbish you see in these online vids. You’re reading a live example of it and it can feel like someone is being pulled emotionally in 100 ways. Real emotional turmoil. The deep desire for intimacy and the complete rejection of it. A lot to unpack but definitely something you can overcome with the right amount of therapy and self awareness!”