Man’s incredible dance to Sasural Genda Phool will make you groove too

There are several incredible dance videos on social media that often leave us spellbound. Such clips prompt us to watch them on a loop and because of that they also go viral. Now, another dance clip that has caught the attention of many shows a man dancing to the song Sasural Genda Phool by Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit, and Sujata Majumdar from the 2009 film Delhi 6. Man dances to Sasural Genda Phool.(Instagram/@Keval Sandeep Salai)

In a video shared by dancer Keval Sandeep Salai on Instagram, you can see him in a studio. Salai can be seen dancing to the song Sasural Genda Phool. His energetic moves match well with the song. A few people around him can also be heard cheering.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 15. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than one million times and the numbers are still increasing. Several have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Your dance was fireeeee." A second added, "Loving this, watched on loop." "I am amazed," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "So smooth man." Many others reacted using heart emojis.