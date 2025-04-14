Menu Explore
‘Mar jayegi’: Fitness influencer slammed for running alongside moving train in viral video

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 14, 2025 06:00 PM IST

A fitness influencer's attempt to run alongside a speeding train sparked backlash online, with many calling out the dangerous stunt shared on Instagram.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, fitness influencer Piku Singh is seen attempting a daring stunt, running enthusiastically along a railway track while a speeding train passes just beside her. The video, which was uploaded to her Instagram profile, quickly drew attention for both its intensity and the alarming risk involved.

The video clocked more than 500k views. (Instagram/@runfitpiku)
The video clocked more than 500k views. (Instagram/@runfitpiku)

The clip captures Singh sprinting close to the railway line, clearly matching her pace with the moving train for a few seconds. While she appeared determined and focused, the act triggered a heated debate in the comments section.

Take a look at the video:

Many users condemned the stunt, pointing out the dangerous implications of such behaviour. One user wrote, “Out out tum haar gayi,” (You lost, you're out), implying that the attempt to show off had failed. Another sharply criticised her, saying, “Mar jayegi ladki.. views ke liye mat kr. Jab normal sahi se long running kr sakti h to ye krna jaruri h kiya... #beta jis raah pe ja rahe ho ak din jarur fasoge , maroge.” (The girl will die… don’t do this just for views. When you can run normally and properly, is this even necessary? The path you're on, one day you'll definitely get stuck — or worse, die.)

The concern from many users was not just about the individual risk but also about the influence such videos can have on young viewers who may try to replicate the stunt without understanding the consequences.

Despite the criticism, some followers came out in support of the influencer, leaving fire and clapping emojis, admiring her fitness level and the cinematic appeal of the shot.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Mar jayegi’: Fitness influencer slammed for running alongside moving train in viral video
