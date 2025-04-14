Naked man, 71, sets bungalow on fire while high on ‘monkey dust,’ is now homeless

A 71-year-old UK man was arrested and jailed after going on a drug-fueled rampage where he set his bungalow on fire. According to The Mirror, in August last year, Walter Harrison went on a spree of destruction while high on “monkey dust” - the colloquial name for a synthetic psychoactive substance also known as MDPV. A 71-year-old UK man was arrested after setting his house on fire (Representational image)

Harrison was in the nude when he began screaming, throwing things, and disturbing his neighbours by banging on their doors in Leek, Staffordshire. He then proceeded to torch his own bungalow - an act that has now rendered him homeless.

The fire caused extensive damage to the property, torching the living room, bedroom and hallway. The estimated cost to rebuild the home is 100,000 pounds (or ₹1.1 crore approximately).

Naked and shouting

Emily Andrews, appearing for the prosecution, said: “A phone call was made by a neighbour on August 17 after the defendant tried her door during the early hours of the morning. Mr Harrison was naked outside her address, he was shouting oddities, and he was throwing objects around the garden.

“The neighbour saw smoke and the defendant said things about babies and other things she couldn't make sense of. He was with his dog, Axel, and the RSPCA collected him unharmed from the police station the next day.

“The fire started to spread into other rooms. Its origin was combustible materials located on the double bed including the duvet, pillows, and mattress. The flame was introduced by human interaction.

“The defendant was arrested, but he was not interviewed because there were concerns of smoke inhalation and he was taken to hospital,” said Andrews, as quoted by Stoke on Trent Live.

Harrison has 23 prior convictions for 53 offences. He has been jailed for four-and-a-half years over the drug-fueled rampage after pleading guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.