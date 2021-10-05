Home / Trending / Mark Hamill’s humble reply to Twitter user’s post wins hearts
Mark Hamill's humble reply to Twitter user's post wins hearts

Star Wars famed Mark Hamill's reply to a Twitter user's post has won people hearts.(AFP)
Published on Oct 05, 2021
By Trisha Sengupta

Star Wars famed Mark Hamill often takes time to reply to various posts shared on Twitter. He did the same in a recent share by a Twitter user. And his reply, that reflects his humble side, has won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

It all started when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of a Reddit post about the actor. “Everything I learn about @HamillHimself just proves to me that he’s at least top 5 people in the world,” they wrote.

What has warmed people’s hearts is how Hamill reacted to the post. “You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up?” he wrote.

Take a look at the Twitter post and Mark Hamill’s reply:

The tweet, since being posted, has gathered more than 1,26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received several comments from people.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter post?

