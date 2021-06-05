Home / Trending / Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to share the post.(Instagram/@zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to share the post.(Instagram/@zuck)
trending

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate

“Also, I just want to say that teaching a kid to type is one of the greatest tests of patience I have ever experienced," reads a part of the post shared by Mark Zuckerberg.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Many parents may agree that parenting is no easy feat. There are times when teaching a certain skill to your kid can test your patience. Turns out, the case is the same with Mark Zuckerberg too. In a post he shared how it feels for him to teach his kid to type. There is a high possibility you’ll relate to his share.

Taking to Facebook Mark Zuckerberg shared an image along with a caption about coding for kid. While replying to his own post, he shared about his feelings of teaching his daughter to type.

“Also, I just want to say that teaching a kid to type is one of the greatest tests of patience I have ever experienced. August types at literally 1-2wpm. And when she gets a few letters into a word and then makes a mistake and accidentally presses delete three times instead of once and then has to retype the whole word, I feel like I'm just going to lose it,” he wrote.

That’s not all, in yet another update on the same post, he also talked about the Elsa sticker on his laptop. “And yeah, that's a sticker of Elsa on my laptop,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, Zuckerberg’s post has gathered tons of comments from people. “That’s called parenting!! Patience is a tree of sour roots, and sweet fruits!!” shared a Facebook user. “Breath,” suggested another. “Haha, same here,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mark zuckerberg facebook

Related Stories

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the post on his own platform.(AP)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the post on his own platform.(AP)
trending

Mark Zuckerberg posts about missing meals, receives sweet reply from dad

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Edward Zuckerberg's reply to Mark Zuckerberg's post has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.