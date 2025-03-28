Master's student warns fellow Indians about the harsh realities of studying in US: 'Don't come to US'

The dream of studying in the US has long been a goal for many Indian students, promising world-class education and better job opportunities. However, this aspiration is now facing increasing hurdles, with soaring tuition fees, uncertain job prospects, and growing mental health concerns. A recent Reddit post has ignited a wave of debate, shedding light on the harsh reality that many international students are confronting. A Reddit post warned Indian students about studying in the US, citing high debt, job struggles, and mental health issues.(Representational image/Pixabay)

The reality behind the dream

A Reddit user named Chance_Square8906, who claims to hold a Master of Science (MS) degree from a US university, openly criticises the American education system, particularly highlighting the struggles faced by Indian students. "The coaching mafia is running scams, talking about the US as the land of milk and honey. Don't come to the US for the next 3-4 years," the post reads. The user goes on to express concern about the mental health challenges faced by students, adding, "Students are struggling to get jobs, I have known lots of Indian students going into depression. US universities will take your money, and you will be left with huge debt and depression."

Reactions from internet

The post quickly garnered attention, amassing more than 172 comments from individuals eager to share their own experiences. Many echoed the sentiment, describing the difficulty in securing jobs after graduation and the financial burden of student loans. "I spent three years looking for a job after my degree, and it was a nightmare," one commenter shared, while another added, "The job market is shrinking, and they don’t make it any easier for international students."

However, not everyone agrees. Some users defended their decision to study in the US, citing the opportunities to gain valuable international experience and broaden their horizons. "It's been tough, but the exposure and learning have been worth it," one user commented.

"I'm hearing similar or worse things about UK, somehow economy had to dip just when I get out of university," said one user, while another added, "If USA is the target destination, better hold off for the next 2 years and by the time you graduate there will be clarity on the policies."