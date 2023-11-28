Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris go on a foodie adventure in Mumbai. Watch

Ex MasterChef Australia judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, and George Calombaris are in Mumbai and having a foodie adventure in the city. The three explored iconic cafes and enjoyed the local delicacies that the city has to offer. Matt Preston took to his Instagram to document their experience and shared what they enjoyed. Ex MasterChef Australia judges in Mumbai, (Instagram/@Matt Preston)

"Water chestnuts in Khau Galli and pani puri at @swatisnacks with 2nd generation owner and chef on hand for me to fanboy over. I first went to the original site 17 or so years ago and it’s a Mumbai must for me each visit!" wrote Preston in the caption of the post. The video shows the three roaming around the streets and exploring various food options. (Also Read: MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan spotted in Bengaluru, eats ‘proper’ dosa at local joint)

Take a look at the video here:

In another clip, all three can be seen at Kyani and Co. where they enjoyed chai, bun muska, keema and other things.

These posts were shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being posted, both have garnered various views and likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about the clip here:

An individual wrote, "For a quick bite near Colaba Causeway, you must visit Cafe Churchill instead of Cafe Mondegar and Leopold. One of the first local cafés to introduce cheesecakes to Mumbaikars and the owner is the sweetest woman ever."

A second commented, "So happy to see you enjoy this."

A third shared, "I hope you enjoy your stay here!"

A fourth added, "Do check out Rustom Ice Cream for some crazy ice cream sandwiches. The rose flavour is something else!"

"Wow. You really know the best places to visit," said a fifth.