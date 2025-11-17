'May I meet you?': Billionaire Bill Ackman's dating advice for men triggers meme storm on X

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman found himself at the centre of online humour after sharing his views on modern dating culture. The Pershing Square Capital Management founder offered what he called his "two cents" on how young people can approach potential partners, but his suggestion quickly turned into a meme fest across X. Billionaire Bill Ackman’s old school dating advice went viral as users turned his polite “May I meet you” approach into a wave of memes across X.(REUTERS)

Ackman shares his old school approach to meeting people

Taking to X, Ackman wrote, "I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that I found compelling. I would ask: “May I meet you?” before engaging further in a conversation. I almost never got a No. It inevitably enabled the opportunity for a further conversation. I met a lot of really interesting people this way. I think the combination of proper grammar and politeness was the key to its effectiveness. You might give it a try. And yes, I think it should also work for women seeking men as well as same sex interactions. Just two cents from an older happily married guy concerned about our next generation’s happiness and population replacement rates."

His line "May I meet you?" instantly caught the attention of users across the platform, who turned it into a trending meme template. Many users joked that the phrase would not work in 2025, while others wrote humorous takes such as "never taking advice from a boomer again". The reactions ranged from playful sarcasm to outright disbelief at the idea of using such a formal opener in contemporary dating settings.

Who is Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pershing Square Capital Management. As per Forbes, his current net worth is $9.2B. He launched Pershing Square in 2004 and gained prominence through major investment moves including his short of bond insurer MBIA and the rescue of mall operator General Growth Properties.

Ackman is also known for his outspoken presence on X, where he has more than 1.8 million followers. After decades of supporting Democrats, he shifted his stance and endorsed Donald Trump in 2024.