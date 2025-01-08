MBA grad claims Zomato job offer in Gurgaon barely covered expenses: 'Take it or leave it attitude'

A man’s claims about receiving a job offer from Zomato and his subsequent experience have divided the internet. In a LinkedIn post, the man alleged that he met with a rigid HR process for a salary “barely enough to cover basic living expenses in Gurgaon.” He further claimed that the entire process left him “frustrated and heartbroken.” A man claimed on LinkedIn that he was offered a job for an associate role in Zomato. (Unsplash)

“I recently received an offer for an Associate role at Zomato. While I was excited to start a new journey, the process left me both heartbroken and frustrated. From the start, the salary offered was barely enough to cover basic living expenses in Gurgaon. When I tried negotiating, the response was dismissive—'Take it or leave it.' This attitude hurt deeply, especially knowing I was relocating from another city, leaving behind my comfort zone and support system,” the man wrote on LinkedIn.

“I tried multiple times to ask for help or at least a reasonable adjustment, but I saw no effort on Zomato’s part to support me. When I requested a revision of the compensation, I was met with the same cold response: 'Take it or leave it.' I also tried to make adjustments for relocation, asking for more meaningful help, but once again, there was no change—no adjustment,” he posted, adding that Zomato’s response left him “disheartened”. He concluded his post with a “humble plea to the employers. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claim. We have contacted Zomato and the LinkedIn user. This report will be updated when they respond.

Screenshot of post on Zomato (Part 1). (LinkedIn)

Screenshot of post on Zomato (Part 2). (LinkedIn)

What did social media say?

While some supported the man, a few advised him to delete the post. Some argued that ranting about everything on social media is not a good practice.

“Buddy, I would suggest you delete this post immediately. Venting such frustrations on these platforms do more harm than good to you. Learn to control your emotions. There are other HRs looking at this and you would be a strictly no go for them. Also, did you apply for the role knowing it requires relocation. Or you were approached by Zomato. Asking for relocation support is not wrong, but if not given, ranting online is not right. Respect is a two way street. We don't know the other side of the story,” an individual wrote.

Another added, “Just curious—did the position you applied for already mention the offered CTC and location upfront? If so, and you still chose to apply, sharing a post about the salary offered after the HR discussion (which was likely based on your knowledge and experience) might come across as unprofessional. It could potentially have a more negative impact than a positive one.”

A third expressed, “Thanks for putting your side of the narrative out here. Specifically when Zomato gathered a lot of attention over the Chief of Staff Role and 50L remuneration. Feels like the actual reality of employment at Zomato India and their Delivery Persons. Zomato - Kindly be better. In the time of Cost cutting and Paying less to employees, Be a company who uplifts the Standard of Employees.” A fourth commented, “Thank you for sharing your experience so honestly. It’s heartbreaking to see how many talented individuals face such challenges in the corporate world. Your plea for fairness and respect resonates deeply, not just for job seekers but for anyone trying to build a sustainable career.”