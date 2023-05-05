McDonald's fined 5 crores after customer finds mouse droppings in burger

After uncovering the unhygienic conditions at a McDonald's in London, the fast food chain was fined £4,97,000 (approximately ₹5,12,00,000.) The discovery was made by a customer, who realised that there were droppings of mouse in his cheeseburger. According to Waltham Forest Council, the customer was halfway through eating the burger when they noticed the mouse droppings.

Mouse droppings found in McDonald's burger.(Twitter/@wfcouncil)

After a complaint was registered in 2021, Environmental Health Officers visited the restaurant. They "found conditions at the premises presented a real risk to the health of customers. Amongst the officers' findings were the decomposing remains of a mouse and numerous mouse droppings throughout the premises. The inspection also uncovered several areas in the kitchen that were greasy, dirty, and dusty."

When the officers thought that the restaurant posed an 'imminent risk to health' it was closed for ten days. It was later reopened after the Council was satisfied with the health conditions. Now, the fast food chain has finally been charged £4,75,000 plus £22,000 in costs at Thames Magistrates' Court, the Waltham Forest Council shared the news on Twitter. They even shared pictures of the dirty restaurant at the time of the inspection.

Take a look at their post below:

Cllr Khevyn Limbajee, Waltham Forest Council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said in a press release. "We are grateful for the quick thinking of the customer in this case for reporting the matter to the Council for investigation. There was a significant risk posed to the health of residents and visitors to Waltham Forest, and as such, the Council had no option but to take formal action in this case.

He further added, "McDonald's is a large and well-experienced food business operator in the fast-food sector who serves thousands of meals per week to its customers, therefore, the risk presented at the Leytonstone store was significant. It was appreciated that McDonald's pleaded guilty and admitted wrongdoing at the first opportunity. However, as a Council, we take food hygiene seriously and won't hesitate to follow up on complaints and take action where appropriate, irrespective of who operates the food business."

