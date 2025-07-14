McDonald’s worker ranted about manager on Instagram video before killing her: ‘She’s a bully’

A McDonald's employee posted an angry video about her manager on Instagram a day before stabbing her to death. Afeni Muhammad, a 26-year-old former employee at a McDonald's in Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged Friday for killing her manager, Jennifer Harris. Muhammad stabbed Harris 15 times with a kitchen knife, eventually leading to her death. Afeni Muhammad was charged with first-degree murder for stabbing her manager at a McDonald's in Eastpointe. (officialrisenphoenix? Instagram)

A day before the fatal stabbing, Muhammad had posted an unhinged video where she accused 39-year-old Harris of being a bully, as per a Daily Mail report. The former McDonald’s employee was apparently angry about being sent home early because of her performance.

McDonald’s worker’s video

“I got sent home early yesterday. I got sent home early today by the same person,” Afeni Muhammad said in her Instagram video.

“I'm telling you, she's a bully. This sh** isn't funny…” Muhammad continued.

“She needs to understand that just because she's a mother and got children, that doesn't mean she can come in the store disrespecting people, talking like everybody is beneath her. She has no respect and it isn't funny at all.

“She keeps sending me home early, it’s not funny,” said the enraged former employee, accusing her manager of putting “negative energy” into the air and gossiping about people.

“Then she tell me I am snapping on people, No, no, no that’s false, I don’t snap on people. I don’t go doing that. No, I make peace. I’ve been creating peace,” Muhammad added.

What happened on the day of the stabbing?

On Thursday, Jennifer Harris, 39, sent Muhammad home early again after an argument. According to the police, Muhammad told Harris that she would be back. She then went to her car and retrieved a knife.

She then went back into the McDonald’s outlet and started stabbing her manager. The attack was witnessed by a drive-thru customer who fired a shot into the air to stop it.

“She produced a weapon that was a knife longer than 3 inches, and she stabbed the victim multiple times, up to possibly as many as 15 times, eventually causing her death,” assistant prosecutor Hengeveld said during Muhammad’s arraignment, according to a report in Click On Detroit.

After stabbing Harris, Muhammad reportedly tried to flee the scene but was detained by the customer and handed over to the police. She was arraigned Friday and is being held on a $25 million bond.