For a long time, McDonald’s fans in the US have had one burning question: When is the Snack Wrap coming back? The creamy wrap, loved for its perfect blend of chicken, crunch and sauce, vanished from the menu and left cravings in its wake. But now, the fan favorite is finally making its return this July. And, there is more good news: it’s not just a daytime treat. The Snack Wrap will also be available on the late-night menu, ready to satisfy cravings whenever they hit, reported ABC. The comeback we didn’t know we needed, until now. Here's everything you need to know about it. McDonald’s Snack Wrap returns: How much does it cost and what flavors will you get? (Unsplash - representational image)

Launch date and price of Snack Wrap

Whether you have missed it for long or you’re curious to finally try what the hype is about, the Snack Wrap is making its long-awaited comeback this Thursday, July 10, the report added.

McDonald’s will be serving up the crispy, chicken-filled favorite starting from 10:30 a.m. The best part? It won’t break the bank. At just $2.99, it’s a quick, tasty fix for cravings at any hour, the report added.

Flavors of the Snack Wrap revealed

For the "I'm loving it" fans, McDonald’s is rolling out the Snack Wrap again in two fresh flavors: Spicy and Ranch. The spicy version comes with a habanero kick: a nod to the popular Spicy McCrispy Chicken Sandwich. The ranch version keeps it cool and familiar, for those who like their chicken with less heat.

Where to grab your Snack Wrap from

The Snack Wrap will be available in-restaurant, at the drive-thru and also through the McDonald’s app.

The return of the Snack Wrap is more than just a menu update, it’s a bite of the past that’s bound to stir up some serious nostalgia. Crispy, creamy and a little spicy if you’re feeling bold, it’s everything fans have been craving. After years of asking, wishing and waiting, Snack Wrap season is finally back and it’s never been easier to get your hands on one.

FAQs

McDonald’s Snack Wrap coming back?

Yes! McDonald’s is bringing back the Snack Wrap to participating locations across the US.

When did McDonald’s sell Snack Wraps?

McDonald’s first introduced Snack Wraps in the mid-2000s.

Does McDonald’s still sell Snack Wraps?

They’re making a comeback now at participating restaurants in the US.

How much will a McDonald’s Snack Wrap cost?

Each Snack Wrap is priced at $2.99.

What does a Snack Wrap have?

The ingredients include crispy chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese and either spicy or ranch sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.