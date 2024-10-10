Meesho employees get 9 days to 'rest and recharge' after successful sale: 'No laptops, emails, meetings'

In a time when social media is often filled with posts by dissatisfied employees about not getting off during festivals or bosses rejecting leaves, a post by e-commerce site Meesho has melted people’s hearts. In a LinkedIn post, the company shared that the employees are going for nine days of paid leave to “reset and recharge”. This gesture by the e-commerce site, for the fourth time in a row, has left people happy. Meesho's post on giving employees nine days of leave has left people happy. (Unsplash/lucabravo)

“No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up calls, nothing work-related for 9 days!” the company shared on its official LinkedIn profile, adding that this is their “4th consecutive company-wide, reset and recharge, break.” The employees will enjoy a break from October 26th to November 3rd

“After the efforts put into this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale, it's time to fully unplug and focus on ourselves. This break is for us to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energized start to the year ahead!” the post further read.

Take a look at the entire share here:

With nearly 19,000 reactions, the post has prompted people to share varied reactions, with most expressing their happiness.

Check out how LinkedIn users reacted:

An e-commerce marketing consultant wrote, “Dear Meesho Team, I would like to take a moment to appreciate the decision of giving a 9 days break to all the employees.” A B2B strategist added, “I can't even imagine this in the current hustle-type work Culture across all Industries. Incredible, Meesho. You guys have set an example.”

An individual joined, “Meesho setting examples in this culture; it’s not all about money and setting breaking benchmarks. Sometimes it’s all about care and love for employees and families.” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely love this approach! A dedicated “Reset and Recharge” break shows just how much the company values mental and physical well-being. After such an intense period of hard work, especially pulling off something as significant as the Mega Blockbuster Sale, this time off is well-deserved. Completely unplugging from work—no emails, no Slack, no meetings—will definitely help everyone return with a clear mind, fresh ideas, and renewed motivation. Enjoy the downtime.”

