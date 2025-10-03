Meet Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' daughter whose stunning Milan Fashion Week look wowed the internet

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has once more drawn the internet’s spotlight. Her recent Instagram post from Milan, taken while attending the Bottega Veneta show, quickly went viral on internet, with fans praising her elegant presence and impeccable style. Eve Jobs charmed the internet after attending the Bottega Veneta show in Milan, where her stylish Instagram post quickly went viral among fans.(Instagram/evejobs)

The post, accompanied by the caption, “Milan with Bottega!! What a wonderful show”, drew widespread appreciation from her followers.

Take a look here at the post:

Who is Eve Jobs?

Born in 1998, Eve is the youngest of Steve Jobs’ three children with Laurene Powell Jobs. She has two elder siblings, Erin and Reed, and a half-sibling, Lisa. While she has largely maintained a private profile, she has occasionally stepped into the spotlight for her achievements in sport, academia, and fashion.

Eve is an accomplished equestrian who made headlines in 2018 after winning the CSI 3 Grand Prix with a prize of 130,000 dollars.

Education and career

A graduate of Stanford University, Eve completed her degree in Science, Technology, and Society in 2021. She first gained public attention in 2020 when she featured in a Glossier campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls.

Her modelling career has since flourished. She signed with DNA Model Management, the same agency representing Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber. Eve has fronted campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Enfants Riches Déprimés, and made her runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week.

A new chapter

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Eve’s personal life has also drawn attention. In July 2025, she married British Olympian Harry Charles, a celebrated equestrian. The wedding took place on 26 July at St Michael and All Angels Church in Great Tew, Cotswolds.