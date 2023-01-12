Meet Rhys Whittock, Prince Harry's lookalike who thinks his life is in danger

Celebrity lookalikes aren't extremely common, but when we do see one, we can't help but be struck by how similar they appear to one another. However, finding doppelgangers is now simpler, thanks to social media. Some of these doppelgängers pose for photographs and draw the masses' attention.

Rhys Whittock, 39, a resident of the UK, claims to be the number one lookalike of Prince Harry. Whittock shares the same red hair colour and is about the same height, build, and age, in addition to their striking similarity in facial features.

According to princeharrylookalike.com Whittock entered Easyjet's #YourRoyalLikeness contest in response to encouragement from friends and family to compete as the best Prince Harry lookalike in Europe. More than 3,000 people applied for the competition, and the finals were held in London a week before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. An experienced panel of judges selected Rhys as the winner.

The website further informed that after winning the contest, Whittock soon evolved into "an experienced and accomplished" Prince Harry lookalike. Since then, he has worked for a wide range of commercial customers and assisted them in marketing their products. He also makes guest appearances at corporate events to speak with attendees and take pictures.

Take a look at one of his Instagram posts below:

Even though Rhys Whittock has enjoyed a fair share of popularity, now he finds himself hiding from the public as he fears for his life after Prince Harry revealed that he killed 25 Taliban members. The Duke of Sussex has come under fire for writing in his new biography 'Spare' that while serving in Afghanistan, he killed 25 members of the Taliban.

According to the Mirror UK, Whittock's mother has asked him to dress differently so that people don't mistake him for Prince Harry. The Mirror UK, also informed that Whittock has become uneasy after Price Harry's statements. He doesn't want anyone to know his location. However, he is still taking bookings to work as Prince Harry lookalike.