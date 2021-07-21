Meet this 60-year-old couple and their pawsome family. Awws guaranteed

While scrolling through social media, you probably have come across stories of how adopted doggos came and changed the lives of many individuals. This video shared on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay is the perfect example of such a story. Featuring a sexagenarian couple, the video details how they found a family amidst many adorable furbabies.

“We’re a pawsome family! P. S. Adopt, don’t shop,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the couple introducing themselves and saying that they don’t have any kids. The video goes on to show how the couple decided to adopt a stray dog Sheru rather than have kids under the pressure of society. The story further details how they became pawrents to many stray doggos and take care of over 25 hungry strays each day.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on July 18, the post has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and several comments. While many flooded the comments section with appreciation and heart emojis, others expressed what an amazing work the couple is doing.

“They are simply life goals,” said an Instagram user. “Wish more people thought this way and didn’t have babies only to please the society. Kudos to you pawsome family,” commented another.

“The best mummy papa ever! Adopt, Don’t shop,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this video?