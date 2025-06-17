Meghan Markle responds to viral 'baby momma dance' video backlash: 'That wasn't...'

Meghan Markle has addressed her viral pregnancy dance video, which showed her twerking with a baby bump and sparked criticism on the internet. To celebrate her daughter Lilibet's fourth birthday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a throwback video on Instagram showing her and her husband, Prince Harry, dancing in a maternity ward before she gave birth. The video showed her and her husband, Prince Harry, dancing in a maternity ward before she gave birth.(Instagram/meghan)

The 43-year-old brought up the video while appearing on “Aspire With Emma Grede” podcast. Speaking of the need to be authentic on social media, the Duchess of Sussex joked about the video going viral.

The clip was mocked and criticised as the Sussexes danced to Starrkeisha’s then-viral song, “The Baby Momma Dance.”

“Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance?” she asked the host, who replied that she had and appreciated that video.

“That wasn’t yesterday. That was four years ago. So it’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life. A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes," she said.

Meghan Markle on social media

Despite the hate, Meghan Markle said that she was grateful to be back on social media so she could share things on her own terms, hinting at the changes she and husband Prince Harry have navigated since moving away from the royal family.

When asked about the public’s perception of her, Markle said she would only want to change one thing. If she could “rewrite” her public narrative “from scratch, she would "ask people to tell the truth.”

Meanwhile, after the dance video went viral, a source close to Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail that the royal family believes the former actor and Prince Harry have “lost it”, labelling the video "classless and “tragic".

"There is a general sense [in the Palace] that they have lost it,” the source said, adding that the King and Queen were horrified at the video, which has caused "a lot of raised eyebrows."