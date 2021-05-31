Mehul Choksi tests negative for Covid-19, admitted to hospital: Reports

A day after fugitive diamantaire and multi-crore scam accused Mehul Choksi was shifted to a government quarantine facility in Dominica, the 62-year-old was taken to a hospital in the island nation's capital city of Roseau, according to the local media reports on Monday. Choksi has tested negative for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), report added.

The Indian-origin scam accused is now a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, local media reported said citing his lawyers.

According to the reports, Choksi is now admitted at the Imray Wade of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital under heavy police security in a private room.

This comes shortly after Choksi's first picture emerged in three years, showing him behind bars and with injuries on his hands and a swollen and bruised left eye. The pictures were released by the Antigua Newsroom. His lawyers have alleged abduction attempt from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by Indian and Antiguan officials.

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sunday confirmed that a private jet from India arrived at Douglas-Charles airport.





A Bombardier Global 5000 jet of Qatar Executive landed at Dominica’s Douglas Charles airport on Saturday. A publicly accessible flight path shows that it took off from New Delhi on May 28 and reached Dominica via Madrid.

On the legal front, a Dominican court has extended till June 2 its order restraining the extradition of Choksi from Dominica. The court will next hear the matter on June 2 as Choksi has moved a habeas corpus plea.

After Choksi mysteriously disappeared from Antigua last Sunday, a political storm was sparked in Antigua where he is a citizen.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for allegedly siphoning off ₹13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

