Meme of the day: Viral ‘saas toh len de’ post sums up Nur Khan Air Base’s repeated targeting
As reports of fresh strikes emerged, a viral meme had humorously captured the repeated targeting of Nur Khan Air Base.
Fresh security concerns have surfaced in the region after reports claimed that Afghan Taliban forces carried out armed drone strikes targeting Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The development has drawn attention because the same base had earlier figured prominently during the brief but intense India Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025.
Nur Khan Air Base was among the Pakistani military installations struck during India’s Operation Sindoor. Months later, reconstruction work at the facility was still underway following the four day conflict. The reported drone strikes have now added another layer of uncertainty, potentially affecting ongoing repair efforts and further heightening regional tensions.
While there has been no detailed official confirmation regarding the full extent of the damage, the strategic importance of the base has once again placed it in the spotlight.
Internet reacts with humour
As geopolitical tensions resurfaced, social media users responded in a distinctly different tone. A viral meme began circulating online, using humour to comment on the repeated targeting of Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base.
The meme features a stand up comedian holding a microphone and looking sideways, paired with the caption “saas toh len de bey,” which loosely translates to “at least let me breathe.” Above him, the text references “Nur Khan Base.”
Take a look here at the post:
The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing it as a commentary on the region’s seemingly unending cycle of conflict.
Background of the May 2025 standoff
The renewed attention on the air base comes months after India and Pakistan were engaged in a four day military standoff in May 2025. India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 tourists.
The Indian government accused Pakistan based LeT offshoot group The Resistant Front for the attack.
Recently, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that New Delhi is "preparing for another war." Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, he said, "My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatre to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More