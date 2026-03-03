Meme of the day: Viral ‘saas toh len de’ post sums up Nur Khan Air Base’s repeated targeting

Fresh security concerns have surfaced in the region after reports claimed that Afghan Taliban forces carried out armed drone strikes targeting Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The development has drawn attention because the same base had earlier figured prominently during the brief but intense India Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025. Following fresh drone strike claims on Nur Khan Air Base, a viral meme summed up the tense regional mood. (X/ @sagarcasm)

Nur Khan Air Base was among the Pakistani military installations struck during India’s Operation Sindoor. Months later, reconstruction work at the facility was still underway following the four day conflict. The reported drone strikes have now added another layer of uncertainty, potentially affecting ongoing repair efforts and further heightening regional tensions.

While there has been no detailed official confirmation regarding the full extent of the damage, the strategic importance of the base has once again placed it in the spotlight.

Internet reacts with humour As geopolitical tensions resurfaced, social media users responded in a distinctly different tone. A viral meme began circulating online, using humour to comment on the repeated targeting of Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base.

The meme features a stand up comedian holding a microphone and looking sideways, paired with the caption “saas toh len de bey,” which loosely translates to “at least let me breathe.” Above him, the text references “Nur Khan Base.”

Take a look here at the post: