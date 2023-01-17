Men dance to Devdas’ Maar Dala at sangeet, people love their performance. Watch

It has been years since the release of Devdas’ soundtrack Maar Dala. However, the musical number picturised on Madhuri Dixit still leaves people amazed. Probably, that is the reason there are so many videos that show people grooving to this hit track. One such video shows three men dancing to the song during a sangeet ceremony. Their performance may make you want to get out of your seat to shake a leg too.

Instagram user Mona Singh posted the video on her page. “It took 0.5 seconds to convince these guys to perform to this very feminine song and that’s what I love about them,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The video starts with the men entering the stage with their heads covered in green coloured dupattas - an ode to the repeated mention of the same hue in the song. Soon they start performing and their dance leaves the guests amazed.

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are increasing. Furthermore, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

“Would have been an absolute delight to watch in real life!! Kudos to the sporty men,” posted an Instagram user. “Lol I love how they’re all in character,” expressed another. “Smashed it,” shared a third. “How sweet,” commented a fourth. “Hahaaa... EPIC!!” wrote a fifth.