"Mental health matters": Dhanashree Verma shares about her journey post surgery

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma underwent surgery last month. She previously disclosed that she tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while dancing, which led to a severe knee injury. Now, as more than a month has passed after her surgery, Verma shared a recent update on her health.

The choreographer took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of her knee where one can see a visible muscle loss in her right leg. In the story, she mentioned that she has had muscle loss and that her left leg looks tiny compared to her right leg. She further added that mental health matters most during the recovery phase. Verma also thanked those wishing her well and ensuring that she will be fine through this rough phase. Lastly, she wrote, "I am determined that I will post a picture in a few months where my legs are stronger than before."

Take a look at her story below:

Dhanashree's Instagram story.(Instagram/@DhanashreeVerma)

Earlier, when Verma had a successful surgery, she shared an image from her hospital bed where she was showing a thumbs-up sign. In the post, she wrote that her surgery was successful and that she would bounce back stronger than before. She also thanked everyone for their wishes.

Take a look at her post here.

Since she made this post, many personalities like her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Prajapati, RJ Abhinav, and more wished her a speedy recovery. Even her fans wished her the best and speedy recovery in the comment section of the post.