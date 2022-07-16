Home / Trending / Mesmerising video of rainbow over Niagara Falls goes viral. Seen it yet?
Mesmerising video of rainbow over Niagara Falls goes viral. Seen it yet?

The video of rainbow over Niagara Falls has accumulated over 33.6 million views so far. 
The image that shows the rainbow over the Niagara Falls has been taken from the viral video posted on Instagram.&nbsp;(Instagram/@from_my_own_lens)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 07:12 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The beauty of nature can leave you mesmerised. Often videos posted on the Internet remind us just that. Case in point, this video that shows a rainbow over Niagara Falls. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in wonder. You may also be tempted to watch it more than once.

The video is posted by Instagram user Shampa. “A rare sight. A full rainbow on the falls. A beautiful sight,” she wrote while posting the video. The incredible video shows the arch of colours running from one side of the falls to another.

The official website dedicated to this natural wonder states, “3,160 tons of water flows over Niagara Falls every second. This accounts for 75,750 gallons of water per second over the American and Bridal Veil Falls and 681,750 gallons per second over the Horseshoe Falls.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on June 18. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 33.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Also, the video has gathered more than 2.2 million likes. The share has also prompted people to post numerous comments.

“What an incredible vista. Beautifully captured!” posted an Instagram user. “This is just amazing that rainbow and this song go so well,” commented another. “Treat to the eyes,” expressed a third. “Mesmerising,” wrote a fourth.

viral video
