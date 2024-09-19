EssilorLuxottica, an eyewear conglomerate and the parent company of Ray-Ban, announced that it reached an agreement to prolong its long-term collaboration with Meta Platforms for the development of smart eyewear over the upcoming 10 years. Mark Zuckerberg and John Cena trying the Ray-Ban, Meta smart glasses.

"The incredible work we've done with Meta, still in its early stages, has already proven to be an important milestone in our journey to making glasses the gateway to the connected world," EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Milleri said to Reuters.

As the two companies joined hands, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share an exciting video about the partnership. The video also features John Cena and singer Benson Boone. The clip opens to show Zuckerberg and Cena engaging in a fight. As the two try to hit each other, Zuckerberg is transported to a sword battle with Boone. The entire video was recorded using the glasses worn by the three. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first account on Facebook)

While sharing the video, the Meta CEO in the caption of the post wrote, "Up to something with Matthew Vaughn, @johncena, @bensonboone, and the STUNTNUTS."

Watch the video here:

As per Reuters, since 2019, EssilorLuxottica and Meta have worked together to develop two versions of smart glasses bearing the Ray-Ban trademark.

Despite the initial smart glasses' difficult time finding a home with consumers, the most recent generation, which debuted in late 2023, has sold more units in a matter of months than the prior one did in two years.

Customers can use the smart glasses from Ray-Ban Meta to snap pictures, listen to music, and make phone calls by just pushing a button located on top of the right temple of the spectacles. In May, a multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) feature was also made available to users in the United States and Canada alone.