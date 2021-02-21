IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming
The image shows meteorologist Albert Ramon.(Twitter/@AlbertRamonTV)
The image shows meteorologist Albert Ramon.(Twitter/@AlbertRamonTV)
trending

Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming

The wholesome post has now left people emotional.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST

If you’re in mood for some wholesome content, then this tweet is just what the doctor ordered. Shared on Twitter by Albert Ramon, chief meteorologist for USA-based television news program NewsNation on WGN America, the post is absolutely heartwarming. It is one of such posts which may fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“Grandma sends me a text every night. She records all her telenovelas and watches me live... that’s love right there!” he tweeted. Ramon’s post is completed with a screenshot of his chat with his grandmother.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1,500 likes. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many commented on the sweet relationship that a grandmother shares with her grandkid. A few also shared snippets of their relationship with their grandmas. Just like this individual who wrote, “My Abuela always used to ask me if I was warm enough. Even if it was 100 outside.”

“You’re so lucky to have her to watch! I know she’s proud,” shared a Twitter user. “Oh, to know the love of grandparents. There is no other. Treasure it. Thanks for sharing! Miss my momo!’ wrote another. “Thank you for sharing your happy news. It is greatly appreciated during these hard times. It made me smile,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
trending

Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:14 PM IST
There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows meteorologist Albert Ramon.(Twitter/@AlbertRamonTV)
The image shows meteorologist Albert Ramon.(Twitter/@AlbertRamonTV)
trending

Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The wholesome post has now left people emotional.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the teacher feeding the owl.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
The image shows the teacher feeding the owl.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
trending

Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
“It's really heart winning,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Luciana Holanda smashes a bottle at the Rage Room, a place where people can destroy objects to vent their anger.(REUTERS)
Luciana Holanda smashes a bottle at the Rage Room, a place where people can destroy objects to vent their anger.(REUTERS)
trending

'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Forty-two-year-old Vanderlei Rodrigues, who opened the business, said he has received a fair number of customers wanting to vent, especially during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.(Instagram/@vivekoberoi)
Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.(Instagram/@vivekoberoi)
trending

Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST
“How it started V/S How it's going. Was just a small Valentine’s Day gift of safety from us to you Vivek Oberoi,” tweeted Mumbai Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German rock band "Milliarden" (Billions) gives a concert in a van for a single fan separated by a plexiglass pane in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke(REUTERS)
German rock band "Milliarden" (Billions) gives a concert in a van for a single fan separated by a plexiglass pane in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke(REUTERS)
trending

German rock band turns van into club, stages gig for one fan at a time

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Separated by a plastic sheet, Milliarden, which translates as Billions, treat fans to acoustic versions of their songs, recreating a club atmosphere with lighting effects, posters and plastic roses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows ‘heart of the ocean’ necklace from the movie Titanic.(Screengrab)
The image shows ‘heart of the ocean’ necklace from the movie Titanic.(Screengrab)
trending

Hilarious to awful: Titanic's alternate ending video goes viral, people react

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
“The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the keeper feeding the elephant.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
The image shows the keeper feeding the elephant.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
trending

‘Let’s go’: Video shows sweet interaction between keeper and elephant

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:06 AM IST
“I imagine Keeper Benjamin’s whistles say “Move it, move it, move it!'" said an Instagram user while commenting on the video.nd
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared alongside the post.(Facebook/@NTCouncilTeam)
The image was shared alongside the post.(Facebook/@NTCouncilTeam)
trending

Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The heartwarming incident has now tugged at people’s heartstrings after the story was shared by North Tyneside Council on their official Facebook profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
trending

Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The video shows all seven rather well behaved cats wait their turn for food. Of course the kitties show excitement for their meals but it’s adorable the way they obey their hooman who gives them their food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
trending

Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST
“Thank you for caring for her. I love to see her fly free, beautiful wing spread,” shared a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
trending

Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:16 PM IST
People on Instagram have used heart and clapping emojis to share their reaction to the performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
trending

Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The painting is created by artist Sergi Cadenas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“Their talent is raw, but obvious," reads a portion of the caption shared by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
trending

Mischievous cat Tiger shamelessly chomps on pancakes during online sermon. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The video was shared on official Instagram profile of Shared by Canterbury Cathedral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
trending

Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
A Twitter user termed the chapati as “Designer Roti”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP