Mexican engineering guild chief removed after racist gesture at Korean World Cup fan
A Mexican engineer has lost his leadership role in a professional engineering association after making a racist gesture towards a South Korean football fan
A Mexican engineer has apologised and lost his leadership role in a professional engineering association after a video showed him making a racist gesture towards a South Korean football fan during a World Cup match in Guadalajara.
The man was identified as Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, who was serving as president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of the State of Jalisco (CITGEJ).
Video sparks outrage online
The controversy began when South Korean YouTuber Yoon Su-jin, better known online as Ino Cat, shared a video from the South Korea vs Czech Republic FIFA World Cup match held at Estadio Akron last week, BBC reported.
In the clip, Bernal, who was seated behind her, appeared to look at the camera and pull the corners of his eyes before laughing. The gesture is widely regarded as offensive towards people of East Asian descent.
Yoon posted the video on social media with the caption: "You traveled across the world for the World Cup… and experienced racism."
The video quickly spread online, drawing tens of thousands of comments and prompting widespread criticism.
Mexicans condemn the incident
Many social media users, including several who identified themselves as Mexican, criticised Bernal's behaviour and apologised to Yoon.
Comments included: "That guy doesn’t represent us as Mexicans", "As a fellow Mexican, I am ashamed" and "I apologise on his behalf".
As the backlash grew, internet users matched the man in the video with publicly available photographs and identified him as Bernal. Calls soon emerged for CITGEJ to take action.
Bernal issues public apology
Following the backlash, Bernal released a public statement apologising for his actions.
"For that reason, I believe it is important to offer a public apology," he wrote, according to a report in The Independent.
"I sincerely regret everything this situation has caused. I have taken time to reflect on what happened and I understand the responsibility I have in this moment."
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He added that he did not wish to "justify [himself nor debate different interpretations]."
"Throughout my personal and professional life, I have always tried to treat others with respect, and I will continue working to ensure that my actions consistently reflect those values," he said.
Engineering association removes him from post
CITGEJ also released a statement distancing itself from the incident and reaffirming its commitment to respect and inclusion.
The organisation said it "deeply regret[s]" what had happened and launched an internal review into the matter.
It later confirmed that Bernal had been removed from his position as president.
"In accordance with our statutes and regulations, the matter will be reviewed through the corresponding internal mechanisms," the association's board said.
The guild added that it remains committed to "promoting a culture of respect, hospitality, and healthy coexistence for all people".
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More