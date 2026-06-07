Mexican woman shocked to see people walking in Delhi park at midnight: ‘That was actually something…’

A Mexican woman who stays in India with her husband has opened up to Hindustantimes.com about the cultural shock she experienced in Delhi. While exploring the city late at night, she was astonished to see residents heading out to neighbourhood parks for midnight walks. Admitting that such an activity would be unthinkable in many cities worldwide, she expressed amazement at the relaxed environment and visible presence of families.

The woman who shared her surprise at people walking in a Delhi park at midnight. (Instagram/@desimetmexi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That was actually something I found very shocking to be honest as a foreigner (Mexican) living in India because in summers is very difficult to make social life due this high temperatures in Delhi in the day time so I wondered how Indians actually have any spare time to spend with family out of the home,” Gabriel said. She lives in Delhi with her husband Gourav.

Also Read: Foreign traveller's honest take on India's culture and stereotypes goes viral: 'It's not wrong, it's just different'

She added, “One day it was breezy and I asked my husband to give me a ride to get some fresh air. We were going around on scooter and we saw there were a lot of people in the park and not just guys/girls but full families to my surprise.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The foreigner recalled that at that moment, her husband explained, “Then he explained that this is pretty normal in India as the high temperatures don't allow us to go out during the day time.” She was shocked because it was something she had never seen in her home country. Gabriel and Gourav’s love story: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The foreigner recalled that at that moment, her husband explained, “Then he explained that this is pretty normal in India as the high temperatures don't allow us to go out during the day time.” She was shocked because it was something she had never seen in her home country. Gabriel and Gourav’s love story: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a social media video, Gabriel revealed that she met Gourav on a dating app. What started as casual texting and chatting soon graduated to regular video calls, where they began sharing the finer details of their lives, including their vacation experiences.

Their bond strengthened when Gabriel visited India for a month. Though she didn’t spend all her time with her now-husband, she got the chance to meet his family and even visit a temple with him. After a month, she went back to Mexico.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following that turning point, things fell into place for her, leading her to decide to move back to India with her mother to pursue her next chapter. The couple ultimately tied the knot and is now happily settled together in India.

Also Read: ‘This made me cry’: Foreigner moved to tears in India after stranger buys her water

Recalling her journey, she wrote, “What started as individual projects, we are now transforming and building together to reach as many hearts as we can.”

Gabriel is a psychologist and a content creator.