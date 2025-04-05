Menu Explore
Microsoft turns 50: Bill Gates gives nostalgic tribute with rare gems from his 'awkward photo shoots'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 05, 2025 05:53 AM IST

Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. What began as a small venture grew into one of history's most influential tech giants.

Half a century ago, on April 4, 1975, two friends, Bill Gates and Paul Allen, started a small venture that marked the start of a tech revolution. It's Microsoft. As the company turns 50, Bill Gates, who also served as its CEO until 2000, shared a special tribute. He posted a series of rare throwback pictures, which he reminded are from his "awkward photo shoots" days.

Bill Gates took to Instagram to share a montage of his old pictures on Microsoft's 50th anniversary. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)
Bill Gates took to Instagram to share a montage of his old pictures on Microsoft's 50th anniversary. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

The billionaire shared a video that opens to show him sitting on a couch, capturing a selfie. It also has a text insert that reads, "Unfortunately, I'll never feel cool again because this was me in the early Microsoft days."

Also Read: Bill Gates warns of AI disrupting jobs but says these careers will survive the AI shift

The video then shows different versions of younger Gates, including some in which he is seen sporting the hot fashion trends of the time.

"Happy 50th birthday, @microsoft. Thanks for the memories—and awkward photo shoots," Gates wrote in his sweet message for the company.

Take a look at the video here:

Bill Gates feels bittersweet:

On his personal blog, Gates Notes, the tech mogul wrote, "Although I am excited to celebrate the anniversary, reaching this milestone feels bittersweet. I always love reflecting back on Microsoft's history and dreaming about its future. But it's also hard to believe that such a significant piece of my life has been around for a half-century!"

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates enjoy iconic Indian dish that made it to world's best sandwiches list

Walk down memory lane:

In a post shared a week before Microsoft's 50th anniversary, co-founder Bill Gates recalled his college residence at Harvard University and his dreams. "Living in Currier House in college was the best experience. You could have a hamburger at every meal, play poker whenever you wanted, and even start a little side project you end up naming Microsoft," he wrote while sharing a video of the property.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
