Microsoft turns 50: Bill Gates gives nostalgic tribute with rare gems from his 'awkward photo shoots'

Half a century ago, on April 4, 1975, two friends, Bill Gates and Paul Allen, started a small venture that marked the start of a tech revolution. It's Microsoft. As the company turns 50, Bill Gates, who also served as its CEO until 2000, shared a special tribute. He posted a series of rare throwback pictures, which he reminded are from his "awkward photo shoots" days. Bill Gates took to Instagram to share a montage of his old pictures on Microsoft's 50th anniversary. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

The billionaire shared a video that opens to show him sitting on a couch, capturing a selfie. It also has a text insert that reads, "Unfortunately, I'll never feel cool again because this was me in the early Microsoft days."

The video then shows different versions of younger Gates, including some in which he is seen sporting the hot fashion trends of the time.

"Happy 50th birthday, @microsoft. Thanks for the memories—and awkward photo shoots," Gates wrote in his sweet message for the company.

Take a look at the video here:

Bill Gates feels bittersweet:

On his personal blog, Gates Notes, the tech mogul wrote, "Although I am excited to celebrate the anniversary, reaching this milestone feels bittersweet. I always love reflecting back on Microsoft's history and dreaming about its future. But it's also hard to believe that such a significant piece of my life has been around for a half-century!"

Walk down memory lane:

In a post shared a week before Microsoft's 50th anniversary, co-founder Bill Gates recalled his college residence at Harvard University and his dreams. "Living in Currier House in college was the best experience. You could have a hamburger at every meal, play poker whenever you wanted, and even start a little side project you end up naming Microsoft," he wrote while sharing a video of the property.