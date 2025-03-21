Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates enjoy iconic Indian dish that made it to world's best sandwiches list

Bill Gates is on his third visit to India in three years to mark the 25th anniversary of the Gates Foundation. The co-founder of Microsoft has been meeting dignitaries from all walks of life during his visit, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been documenting his stay in India on Instagram, and a recent post has amused social media users. It shows him eating the iconic street food vada pav - a dish that made it to the world's best sandwiches list in 2024. However, the tech mogul is not enjoying the delicious dish alone. He is seen having a meal with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar with Bill Gates. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

“A snack break before we get to work,” Gates wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar are seen wearing casual attire. They are sitting on a bench, enjoying the street food. A text insert “serving soon” also appears on the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Bill Gates’ video went viral soon after being shared. It also received several likes, including from Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

According to ANI, Gates, in a blog, wrote, “I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways,” while reflecting on his visit to India.

In 2023, the billionaire met the ‘God of Cricket’ and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, while visiting Mumbai. Tendulkar labelled the meeting as a “wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy” in a post on X. In response, the global philanthropist wrote, “I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I’m optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress!”