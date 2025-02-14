Bill Gates shares he was the ‘class clown’ on being asked if he was ‘always a nerd’

Bill Gates has been promoting his book Source Code on various platforms, including a virtual question-and-answer session with Instagram users, where he invited people to ask questions about his memoir. He later shared his answers to some of the queries. While replying to one individual who asked if he was a nerd, the billionaire came up with an interesting answer. He revealed that at school, he was more of a “class clown.” Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates wrote his first memoir, Source Code. (AP)

“Were you always a nerd?” a person asked Bill Gates. Sharing the question, the co-founder of Microsoft answered, “I was actually the class clown for a long time. But there were two experiences that helped me realize I wanted to be more than that.” He then went on to share the moments that changed his thinking and his outlook towards his life.

“First, I started getting paired up for class projects with the other kids in class who got bad grades-and I thought, ‘Holy sh*t, they actually think I'm stupid.’ Second, I became best friends with a guy named Kent Evans, who got great grades and dreamed big and made me want to do the same,” the tech mogul added.

Bill Gates' Instagram Story. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

What else did the fans ask?

An individual asked about Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Gates in 1975. He later became a philanthropist and sports team owner. The entrepreneur died in 2018 at the age of 65.

Answering, Bill Gates wrote, “Paul was a couple of years older than me, cooler than me, and one of the only kids in high school with a full beard. We met at the computer lab after our school got a teletype machine-I'm pretty sure ‘Bill, you think you're so smart, you figure this thing out,’ was the first thing my future business partner ever said to me.”

He also talked about the first code he learned as a kid and if he ever got in trouble with his parents for sneaking out at night to code.