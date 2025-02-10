Bill Gates reveals rival Steve Jobs' eccentric advice to improve Microsoft: ‘He wished I’d take drugs’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had once advised him to use drugs in order to make his products more interesting for the consumers. Bill Gates said Steve Jobs believed the Microsoft co-founder should have used LSD when designing his computer products.(Reuters)

According to Gates, Jobs believed the Microsoft co-founder should have used LSD when designing his computer products. “Steve Jobs once said that he wished I’d take acid because then maybe I would have had more taste in my design of my products," he told the Independent.

The conversation shows the different approaches of two tech giants whose products changed the tech world forever. While Job was considered a visionary who revolutionised product design in the 1990s and 00s with iMac, iPod, iPad, and iPhone, Gates built cloud-computing software rolling out office-friendly services like Word and Excel.

Gates, however, said that taking recreational substances dulled his mind. “Look, I got the wrong batch. I got the coding batch, and this guy got the marketing-design batch, so good for him. Because his talents and mine—other than being kind of an energetic leader, and pushing the limits—they didn’t overlap much," he said.

A love-hate relationship

The two men had something of a love-hate relationship while Jobs was alive, but Gates said he admired the talents of his counterpart. “[Jobs] wouldn’t know what a line of code meant, and his ability to think about design and marketing and things like that… I envy those skills. I’m not in his league," he said.

In 2011, Jobs had told author Walter Isaacson: “[Gates would] be a broader guy if he had dropped acid once or gone off to an ashram when he was younger.”

Bill Gates on drugs

Bill Gates revealed that he did experiment with drugs during his youth but it was not because he was interested in what the drugs would do. "I thought maybe I would look cool and some girl would think that was interesting. It didn’t succeed, so I gave it up. I’m willing to take risks, I tried a lot of things," he said.

Gates added that he stopped before he began working on Microsoft alongside Paul Allen in his 20s. “Another thing about my personality is that I like my mind to work and be very logical. So I stopped … because it made my mind sloppy, either during or the day afterwards," he added.

