‘Microsoft was my endgame’: Techie claims he was laid off while vacationing with wife, 2-year-old

A peaceful vacation on Myrtle Beach turned into a life-altering moment for a tech professional after he received a layoff email from Microsoft, where he worked until recently. The message came with the subject line: “Business Critical Update: Please Prioritize.” Within four hours, he was unemployed. The former Microsoft employee was dining with his wife and 2-year-old daughter when he received the email.(Pexel)

“Microsoft was my endgame,” he wrote in a candid LinkedIn post that has since resonated with thousands. “The sheer talent, impact, and brilliance of the people I worked alongside shaped who I am today. For that, I’m incredibly grateful.”

The former Microsoft employee, who was dining with his wife and 2-year-old daughter Millie when he received the email, described the moment as a turning point. While the layoff was abrupt, it also forced him to act on a long-standing dream: breaking into offensive security.

“For nearly a decade, I’ve admired the offensive security industry from the sidelines… But I realize now that waiting for change wasn’t the answer—I had to make the change.”

Despite lacking a traditional portfolio in the field—no CVEs, CTF wins, or bug bounties—he emphasised what he does bring to the table: nearly a decade of experience securing Windows and Azure and deep insight into secure software development.

“The world has forced my hand. And I’m ready.”

He’s now committed to documenting his journey into the offensive security space, sharing insights from his Microsoft tenure and inviting others to follow or contribute.

“This isn’t just my journey—it’s all of ours,” he concluded.

