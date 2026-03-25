MIL shuts down neighbour shaming her bahu for wearing jeans: ‘Ek saas aisi bhi’
When a neighbour asked if she "allows" her bahu to wear jeans, this Mother-in-law had the perfect witty reply.
An Instagram creator has shared a viral video highlighting the supportive bond she shares with her mother-in-law. The clip details how her MIL shut down a nosy neighbour who questioned why her bahu was "allowed" to wear jeans.
“Some people think a daughter-in-law needs permission for everything. Meanwhile in my house… I’m just living my life and wearing what I like,” Jyoti, who often shares “saas-bahu moments” on Instagram, wrote. She continued, “Funny how people still think someone has to ‘allow’ a woman to wear what she wants.”
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Talking about societal pressure and prejudice, she added, “The truth is simple — when there is trust and understanding in a family, even the smallest things never become an issue. Freedom in little choices makes relationships so much lighter.”
The video she shared opens with Jyoti laughing out loud. It also has a text insert that reads, “Ek saas aisi bhi.”
While laughing Joyti says that a neighbourhood aunty asked her mother-in-law if she allows her daughter-in-law to wear jeans. “Aap apni bahu ko jeans pehnati ho? [You make your daughter-in-law wear jeans?].” She says, without missing a beat, her MIL shut down the neighbour with one witty line. The video ends with the duo laughing their hearts out.
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
The video went viral, earning the mother-in-law high praise and leaving users in awe of the duo’s "saas-bahu" bond.
An individual posted, “May all the daughters-in-law stay this happy and smiley.” Another added, “I like people with such a great presence of mind laced with sarcastic humour.”
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Another commented, “Aunty ji rock, padosi shock.” A fourth wrote, “Don’t know your husband, but you two are soulmates, your eyes also match.” Jyoti responded, “Yes, everyone says that.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More