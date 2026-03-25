MIL shuts down neighbour shaming her bahu for wearing jeans: ‘Ek saas aisi bhi’

An Instagram creator has shared a viral video highlighting the supportive bond she shares with her mother-in-law. The clip details how her MIL shut down a nosy neighbour who questioned why her bahu was "allowed" to wear jeans. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo are winning hearts on social media. (Instagram/@jyotiisworld)

“Some people think a daughter-in-law needs permission for everything. Meanwhile in my house… I’m just living my life and wearing what I like,” Jyoti, who often shares “saas-bahu moments” on Instagram, wrote. She continued, “Funny how people still think someone has to ‘allow’ a woman to wear what she wants.”

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Talking about societal pressure and prejudice, she added, “The truth is simple — when there is trust and understanding in a family, even the smallest things never become an issue. Freedom in little choices makes relationships so much lighter.”

The video she shared opens with Jyoti laughing out loud. It also has a text insert that reads, “Ek saas aisi bhi.”

While laughing Joyti says that a neighbourhood aunty asked her mother-in-law if she allows her daughter-in-law to wear jeans. “Aap apni bahu ko jeans pehnati ho? [You make your daughter-in-law wear jeans?].” She says, without missing a beat, her MIL shut down the neighbour with one witty line. The video ends with the duo laughing their hearts out.