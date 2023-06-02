Home / Trending / Mom, dad react as son accidentally sends beer pic on family WhatsApp group

Mom, dad react as son accidentally sends beer pic on family WhatsApp group

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 02, 2023 06:58 PM IST

A Twitter user shared a post on how his brother accidentally sent a picture of a beer can on their family WhatsApp group. What happens next is hilarious.

WhatsApp family groups often have an endless stream of messages from different members. Social media is filled with various experiences of people about being a part of such groups. While some posts are about people’s irritation over receiving generic forward messages, others take to social media to share about accidental texts posted by members on such family groups. Just like the situation this man faced. When sharing a picture of a can of beer, he accidentally sent it on the family WhatsApp group. What’s more, his text also received replies from his mom and dad.

The image shows a part of a WhatsApp conversation on a family group.
The image shows a part of a WhatsApp conversation on a family group. (Twitter/@SaniyaDhawan1)

Twitter user Saniya Dhawan shared this incident that happened with her brother. “No way, my brother sent this on the family group,” she wrote as she posted a split image of two screenshots. One of the screenshots is of her family group named “Parivaar”. The image shows how the man shared a picture of a beer and within moments his parents replied. The other screenshot shows a private conversation between the Twitter user and her brother where he explains how he accidentally sent the message and instead of pressing the option “Delete for Everyone”, he ended up deleting it just for himself.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 26. Since being posted, it has gone viral and accumulated close to 1.7 million views. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments. Many shared funny comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I’m sure he will cook up a story,” posted a Twitter user. To which, Dhawan replied, “Yeah but I don't see him getting out of this that easily.” Another individual added, “Damn! That is bad.” A third joked, “Congratulations on being the only owner of your whole generational wealth.” A fourth wrote, “Hahaha poor guy!! Been there done that.”

Friday, June 02, 2023
